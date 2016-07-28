Sheriff's Office: Teen drowns in Snoqualmie River - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a teenage girl drowned in the Snoqualmie River east of Seattle.
    
The King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that rescue crews recovered the body of what they believe to be a 17-year-old near North Bend Tuesday evening.
 


    
The sheriff's office says the girl was swimming with friends when she went under the water.
    
No other information was immediately available.

