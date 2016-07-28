Sheriff's Office: Teen drowns in Snoqualmie River

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a teenage girl drowned in the Snoqualmie River east of Seattle.



The King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that rescue crews recovered the body of what they believe to be a 17-year-old near North Bend Tuesday evening.



Marine Rescue Unit just pulled dream drowned female out of the the Snoqualmie River near North Fork. I will provide more when I get it. — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) July 28, 2016





The sheriff's office says the girl was swimming with friends when she went under the water.



No other information was immediately available.