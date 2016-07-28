American Airlines plane lands safely despite engine flames - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

American Airlines plane lands safely despite engine flames

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) - An American Airlines aircraft landed safely at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport despite a dramatic discharge of flames from one of the engines.
    
American spokesman Ross Feinstein (FYN'-steen) says none of the 139 passengers and crew was injured when Flight 438 to Seattle returned to Dallas about 20 minutes after takeoff Wednesday night.
    
A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the pilot reported an engine problem causing compressor stalls, which discharged flames from the back of the engine.
    
Feinstein says the left-side engine of the Airbus 321 was not on fire, despite the flames, and that the engine remained operational as the aircraft landed.
    
Passengers are taking alternative flights to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday.

