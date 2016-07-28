Mosquitoes in popular Richland parks test positive for West Nile Virus

RICHLAND, WA - Mosquitoes in a couple popular Richland parks have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Benton County Mosquito Control District has a map on its website showing every place West Nile has been detected in the insect.



Howard Amon Park, Badger Mountain Park, and an area near Bunn Road in Prosser all have had mosquitoes test positive for the virus, according to the District. Workers attempted to spray Howard Amon Park recently but due to too many people in the park late at night, where only about to complete about half of the route.

If you are headed to any area marked on the District's map anytime soon, you should wear bug repellent. The best kind to use has DEET in it. More good advice it to get rid of standing water around your home or property. Mosquitoes are attracted to that.



No human cases of West Nile have been reported in the area this year. An unvaccinated horse in Grandview has been infected, though.