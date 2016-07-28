Dialed In: J. Michael Kelly sits down for pre-race interview - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dialed In: J. Michael Kelly sits down for pre-race interview

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - J. Michael Kelly is a third generation boat racer. Going into the 2016 Columbia Cup, he has five world championships under his belt and two nationals. He drives the Graham Trucking U-5 and is a Washington-native who truly makes hydroplane racing a family affair. 

Click the video to watch the full interview.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures