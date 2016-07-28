Eastgate Elementary principal named

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick School District has named Brittany Gilson the new principal of Eastgate Elementary.



Gilson most recently served as an elementary school principal, assistant principal and teacher in the Granite School District located in the Salt Lake City area of Utah. She is originally from the Tri-Cities and a graduate of Hanford High School.

She has a M.A. in Educational Leadership, a B.A. in Early Childhood Education, and an associate degree in Spanish from Brigham Young University.



Brittany replaces Niki Arnold-Smith who accepted a position with the Northshore School District in Bothell as the Assistant Director of Curriculum and Instruction K-12.