WRPS Admin releases statement regarding impacts of Hanford stop work

RICHLAND, WA - A Washington River Protection Services (WRPS) Admin issued this statement regarding the impacts caused by the HAMTC-initiated stop work:

"It is clear from our evaluation to date that the expanded use of mandatory supplied air will increase the cost of essential operations, making it necessary to shift funds to higher-priority work. As a result, WRPS has so far taken several actions.

"Work is being reprioritized to ensure WRPS has enough funding to complete activities essential to meet safety, security and environmental requirements. Last week, 65 subcontractor employees working on now-deferred projects were released by their employer. We are working to minimize additional impacts to our cleanup mission.

"WRPS leadership is committed to continuing to communicate in a timely and transparent way as we work through not only these near-term impacts, but also the broader concerns with vapor management.

"Safety is our top priority, and ask that you avoid unnecessary distraction, beware of potential hazards and make every effort to keep you and your co-workers safe."