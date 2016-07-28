Uncle and nephew sentenced following Tropicana nightclub murder

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - An uncle and nephew convicted of killing a 19-year-old in Pasco last year were sentenced today in a Franklin County courtroom.

Both Enrique Alcaide and Santos Alcaide pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter.

The judge sentenced the uncle, Santos Alcaide, to 220 months in prison and 36 months of community custody.

Enrique Alcaide is sentenced to 90 months in prison and 18 months of community custody.

Police say the uncle went to a car outside the Tropicana nightclub and grabbed a gun during a fight. He then shot the victim at close range as the nephew continued to fight with the victim.