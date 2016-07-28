Body of missing Soap Lake boy found by hired diver

STRATFORD, WA – The body of the Soap Lake boy who has been missing in Billy Clapp Lake was recovered this afternoon.



A private diver hired by the boy’s family found the body around 2:30 p.m. The body is now in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison whose staff will release the boy's name and conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.



As with any sudden and unexpected death of a youth, Grant County detectives joined the coroner at the scene to conduct an investigation. However, early indications point to this drowning as being a terrible accident.



The 15-year-old jumped into the lake from a cliff at Summer Falls late Sunday afternoon. He went under and did not resurface. Sheriff’s marine unit deputies searched the lake Sunday and were joined by Spokane County divers on Monday. Deputies continued to conduct twice daily surface searches throughout this week.



“I am relieved the boy’s body has been found and brought back to his family,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “There were a lot of people who stepped up to help search and also raise funds for the family, and for that I am grateful that we live in such a concerned community. I will continue to pray for this boy’s family and I ask everyone else to do the same.”



