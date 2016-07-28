Light fixture proposal may improve Yakima lighting; reduce electricity costs

YAKIMA, WA - The public safety committee decided today to look into a proposal that could fix and even improve various light fixtures around Yakima.

At the meeting, the committee was presented with this idea as well as information that showed them how criminal activity correlates with a lack of lighting.

If this proposal were to move forward, certain lights would be replaced with LED lights that would not only provide brighter, longer-lasting light, but would also reduce electricity costs by 40-50%.

"Lighting is a priority, and I also appreciate the fact that we are focusing on areas of opportunity; that is a big deal," said committee and council member Dulce Gutierrez.

One of the downfalls of this proposal, like many others, is funding. The amount of money that is currently on hand for the project is $1,800, which is very little considering the scope of the project.

The proposal would also repair damaged lights, which is helpful considering the 22 requests to fix street lights that are currently damaged.

If anyone wants to let the council know that they are interested in this proposal, they can make a comment at the next city council meeting on August 2nd at 6:00 p.m.