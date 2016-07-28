Homeless housing to be available in August; fate of encampment still undecided

YAKIMA, WA - Some people living in the homeless encampment in Yakima will have a roof over their heads in the next couple of weeks. Housing will be made available in the first week of August and it will take about two weeks to get people housed.

This housing will benefit those living in the homeless encampment originally on East Chestnut Avenue and South 6th Street.

Since then, the encampment has been moved to an empty parking lot on East Walnut and South 3rd Street in front of the police station; a move that is only supposed to last until August.

This is because 30-35 housing units will be provided that will allow the homeless to have housing for up to a year.

At this point, members of the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, YVCOG, and Neighborhood Heath Services are still completing the final necessary steps to get housing up and running.

"Neighborhood Health Services is working on the master leases with the private landlords; they are doing intakes with the potential occupants," said Larry Mattson, Executive Director at YVCOG.

Housing vouchers were made available through the Emergency Solutions grant, which combined federal and some local dollars.

Many questions regarding this situation are still unanswered at this point, like what will happen to those who reject the housing, if the encampment will be removed once housing is available, or if the encampment will be extended.

Yakima City spokesman Randy Beehler says the current encampment will be evaluated and its fate will depend on what happens in the coming weeks.