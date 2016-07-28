Water Follies Security is stepping it up this year

KENNEWICK, WA - Water Follies is just a couple of days away, and while the excitement is mounting, preparation for security is also in full swing down at the park. Large crowds are urging security to be a bit more cautious.

Security will be searching vehicles, purses, and bags, along with ensuring people have the proper credentials to participate in the activities.

A big difference in this year's security is the preparedness in case of a shooting due to recent national tragedies.

"Really, something happening here is very miniscule, very low, but we have plenty of people to respond for such an incident," Columbia Cup Pit Chair Juan Jmarin told us.

Security will be there all weekend long, and although they are there for protection, they are also there to help.