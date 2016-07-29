DNR issues burn ban for Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources has issued a burn ban on DNR-protected lands throughout the entire state.



DNR officials said in a news release that due to warm temperatures and below normal precipitation in western Washington, the burn ban issued previously for eastern Washington will apply to the entire state starting Friday.



The ban will be in effect through Sept. 30.



The ban applies to all outdoor burning on state forests, state parks and forestlands under DNR fire protection. It does not include federally-owned lands.



The last two wildfire seasons have been the state's worst. More than a million acres burned across the state last year, the single worst wildfire year in Washington history.



So far this year, DNR has had 408 wildfire starts throughout the state.

