Deputies confirm helicopter crash near Outlook - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Deputies confirm helicopter crash near Outlook

Posted: Updated:
Sheriff: Deputy shot at gun-wielding driver in Leavenworth Sheriff: Deputy shot at gun-wielding driver in Leavenworth

OUTLOOK, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a helicopter crashed near Outlook early Friday morning.

They believe helicopter was trying to take off when the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Deputies say the pilot had minor injuries and was taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital. No one else was hurt. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures