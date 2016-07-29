2016 Water Follies Schedule, July 29-31

NBC Right Now - Live coverage of the Hapo Columbia Cup races on Sunday will start at 11:00 a.m. on SWX (Charter channel 183, over the air on 25.3 in the Tri-Cities and 23.3 in Yakima) and at 1:00 p.m. on NBC Right Now. It will also be streaming live on SWXrightnow.com and NBCrightnow.com.

Water Follies Schedule, July 29-31 2016

Friday, July 29

8:00 AM - Park Opens

8:15 AM - H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Testing

9:15 AM - 5 Liter Hydroplane Testing

9:45 AM - Grand Prix Hydroplane Testing

10:15 AM - H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Testing

11:30 AM - HAPO Over the River Air Show

1:30 PM - WA National Guard 5 Liter Hydroplane Heat 1

1:50 PM - H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Qualifying

3:55 PM - Vintage Hydroplane Dash

4:20 PM - WA National Guard 5 Liter Hydroplane Heat 2

4:40 PM - Grand Prix Hydroplane Dash

5:05 PM - O'Reilly Auto Parts H1 Unlimited Dash for Cash

Saturday, July 30

8:00 AM - Park Opens

8:15 AM - Grand Prix and 5 Liter Hydroplane Testing

9:00 AM - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition

9:40 AM - WA National Guard 5 Liter Hydroplane Heat 3

10:00 AM - H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Testing

11:30 AM - HAPO Over the River Air Show

12:00 PM - Atomic Screenprinting All Drivers Autograph Session at the Stage

1:30 PM - WA National Guard 5 Liter Hydroplane Heat 4

1:50 PM - Plumbers & Steamfitter Local 598 Grand Prix Hydroplane Heat 1

2:20 PM - Frontier Communications H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 1A

2:40 PM - Fast Signs H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 1B

3:00 PM - HAPO All Pilots Autograph Session at the Stage

3:10 PM - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition

3:50 PM - Plumbers & Steamfitter Local 598 Grand Prix Hydroplane Heat 2

4:20 PM - SM El Pueblo Market H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 2A

4:40 PM - SM El Pueblo Market H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 2B

Sunday, July 31

7:00 AM - Park Opens

8:00 AM - H1 Unlimited, Grand Prix and 5 Liter Hydroplane Testing

9:00 AM - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition

9:20 AM - WA National Guard 5 Liter Hydroplane Heat 5

9:50 AM - Opening Ceremonies

10:20 AM - Atomic Screenprinting H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 3A

10:40 AM - Atomic Screenprinting H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 3B

11:00 AM - Plumbers & Steamfitter Local 598 Grand Prix Hydroplane Heat 3

11:30 AM - HAPO Over the River Air Show

1:30 PM - WA National Guard 5 Liter Hydroplane Final

2:00 PM - Co-Energy H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 4A

2:20 PM - Co-Energy H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Heat 4B

2:50 PM - Plumbers & Steamfitter Local 598 & Signatory Contractors Grand Prix Hydroplane Thunder Cup

3:20 PM - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition

4:00 PM - HAPO Colombia Cup for H1 Unlimited