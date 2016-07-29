Auditor Matt Beaton encourages voters to vote it, sign it, send it

PASCO, WA - Election Day is fast approaching along with the deadline for returning ballots. Franklin County Auditor, Matt Beaton, is encouraging citizens to take action before the deadline for returning ballots.

Ballots must be postmarked August 2 or delivered by 8pm on Election Day. “If you still have your ballot, it’s not too late to vote it, sign it, send it,” said Auditor Matt Beaton.

All ballot drop boxes will close at 8:00pm on Election Day, August 2. Additional election information including candidate statements and ballot drop box locations is available on the Franklin County website www.co.franklin.wa.us/elections.