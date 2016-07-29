Officers investigating possible arson near Gage Boulevard

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Updated information on the string of fires near Gage Blvd in Kennewick. It was an unusual morning in Kennewick. Kennewick Police Department has the suspected arsonist in custody- a man in his 50's believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis. They have not released his name at this time.

Early Friday morning, firefighters and officers were called what ended up being a total of nine small fires spread out over 3/4 of a mile on a railway parallel to Gage Blvd. Nobody was harmed, and the flames didn't reach any buildings.

However, one man from Riverside Collision saw the one of the fires behind his work, and said that it was definitely too close for comfort.

"You know with the body shop and all the chemicals we have in there it was a little scary," Dan McGarrity told KNDU, "Especially fire, and as dry as we've been... there would have been an explosion if it would have got into the shop."

Luckily, multiple units were dispatched to the scene, and because of that and how small each fire was, they only took about an hour to put out.