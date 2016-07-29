Atomic Screen Printing adds color to the Columbia Cup

KENNEWICK, WA - T-shirts and hats in lime, blue, orange, and every color in between made especially for the Columbia Cup are just waiting to be sold this weekend at Water Follies, by the company Atomic Screen Printing.

"We are the official merchandiser, we do a lot of stuff for the event. We had to make 1,500 volunteer shirts to get to do this, what we are doing today," said Jodi Walden, a member of the company.

Walden is one of the many that are holding down the fort for the company this weekend. This year's one-of-a-kind design features a bright orange hydro that reads "51st Annual Columbia Cup" in orange and blue.

"it is a nice boat with a bridge in the background, and this year we have all the drivers who have one the races in the past," Walden told us.

The company sold thousands of merchandise last year, and although making a profit is huge, that's not the only thing that keeps Walden coming back for more.

"We go into a lot of different races and you meet a lot of different people and great people. We might as well make money at the same time as we do what we love."

If you want to get your hands on some of this merchandise, there are two locations down by the river: one on the Kennewick side and one on the Pasco side.