1 dead, 3 injured after head-on collision near Quincy

QUINCY, WA - Washington State Patrol said 48-year-old Ruben Venegas of Rock Island was heading Eastbound on SR 28 Friday night, when he left the roadway and lost control.

Venegas crossed into the Westbound lane, hitting a second car, head-on in the passenger side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three passengers in the second car were taken to a local hospital.

WSP reported drugs or alcohol were not involved and everyone was wearing their seat belts.

Right now the cause of the accident is under investigation.