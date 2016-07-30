19-year-old arrested for commercial burglary, attempted auto theft & malicious mischief

PASCO, WA - Officers responded to an alarm from inside Baker Boyer Bank in Kennewick early Saturday.

They found a broken, bloodied window at the rear of the bank and 19-year-old Justus Raasch of Pasco inside, throwing things around. Raasch tried to leave out the same broken window but saw the officers outside. He realized he had nowhere to go and surrendered to police.

Officers say prior to breaking into the bank, Raasch tried to steal a car that was parked in the bank parking lot. He was unsuccessful and caused extensive damage to the car.

Raasch has been booked into the Benton County Jail for commercial burglary, attempted auto theft, and malicious mischief.