Fire crews battling a fire that started in brush and grass near the Yakima Training Center

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - The fire is now called Range 12 fire and has burned upwards of 60,000 acres. Federal, state and local agencies are fighting the blaze.

Updated road closures as of Sunday, both SR 24 and SR 241 remain closed due to a brush fire near Yakima. SR 24 is closed from milepost 8 near Beane Road, to milepost 30, at the Jct. of SR 241. SR 241 is closed from milepost 11, Independence Road to the Jct. of SR 24.

---------

PREVIOUS COVERAGE- We just talked with Lt. Trevor Lenseigne with East Valley Fire and he tells us the fire has burned more than 18,000 acres, 15 homes have been evacuated and 27 other structures are threatened. Washington Department of Transportation is now confirming SR 24 is closed in both directions from milepost 8 near Beane Road to milepost 30 junction SR 241. The roadway will remain closed overnight.

--------

Washington Department of Transportation has confirmed SR 24 is closed in both directions from milepost 16 near Badger Lane to milepost 24 due to a brush fire and smoke over the highway.

---------

A viewer sent us this photo of a fire burning near the Yakima Training Center. We have not heard back on the details from fire crews. Follow this post for updates as we confirm the information.