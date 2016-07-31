Weigh Station Fire shuts down part of Interstate 84

One person has since been displaced, but no one faced any injuries. The cause is still under investigation but there is about $40,000.00 in damage.

NBC RIGHT NOW- A wildfire that started Saturday afternoon just east of Pendleton has part of Interstate 84 closed.

The fire has burned over 400 acres as of Saturday night and continues to spread with strong winds.

Crews have had to call in one heavy air tanker, 10 single-engine air tankers, two helicopters, 12 fire engines, three bulldozers and three hand crews.

Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 216 about 7 miles east of Pendleton and Westbound lanes are closed at milepost 302 near Baker City. Drivers will need to use alternative routes no word on when the interstate will reopen.