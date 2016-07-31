3 dead and 1 injured after a shooting at a teenage party

Mukilteo, WA- Three are dead and one is injured after a 19-year-old man opened fire at a party.

Allen Christopher Ivanov is suspected of killing three people and wounding a fourth has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail. He's being held for investigation of three counts of murder, including one count of aggravated murder. he has not been charged.

Police say the shooting took place at a home about 25 miles north of Seattle. 15 to 20 people were at the party when the shooter arrived, walked through the house to a fire pit in the backyard and opened fire.

People at the party say the gunman then climbed onto the roof and fired more shots.

Mayor Jennifer Gregerson said, "there's many unanswered questions about what happened tonight, but we need to give our investigators time and space to be deliberate and thorough".

People at the party knew the 19-year-old and say he and a victim broke up about one week earlier.