UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for homes near South Ward Gap Road fire

PROSSER, WA - Benton County Emergency Management says evacuation orders have been lifted for people living in the Prosser area. They say everyone can return home.

The fire started out by South Ward Gap Road and has grown quickly. Sunday night state fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 31, 2016, at 5:30 pm at the request of Chief Seth Johnson, West Benton Fire & Rescue.

The fire started on July 31, 2016, and the cause is currently under investigation. The fire has grown to an estimated 1,000 acres and is threatening homes, crops, powerlines, government and natural resources. Level 3 evacuations are in effect for the threatened homes.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 7 wildland strike teams and three (3) Type 1 strike teams.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Camp Murray has been activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the South Ward Gap Fire. State Fire Marshal personnel are in route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources, and personnel will be staffing the State EOC.

ROAD CLOSURES-

SR 22 both directions milepost 32 to milepost 36 in Prosser. Brush fire south of SR 22 has closed SR 22 between Richards Road, milepost 32 and the Jct. of SR 221 at milepost 36, will remain closed overnight tonight. Conditions will be evaluated Monday Aug. 1.

Evacuations have been ordered for homes along Richardson Rd. Evacuees can go to Housel Middle School, located at 2001 Highland Dr. in Prosser, where the American Red Cross will have a shelter open at 7:00 P.M. For information please call 628-0303.