Authorities investigate fatal farming accident near Helix - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Authorities investigate fatal farming accident near Helix

Posted: Updated:

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Umatilla County authorities say a 27-year-old man has died in a farming accident near Helix after being pinned between a water truck and a semitrailer.
    
Guy Simer, of Tygh Valley, died at the scene of the Saturday incident. Sixty-eight-year-old James Harris, of Pendleton, suffered broken bones and was taken to a hospital.
    
Sheriff's officials reported that the two men had been trying to tow the semitrailer with the water truck after the semitrailer got stuck on a hill. Simer and Harris had been hooking a tow strap between the vehicles when the water truck rolled backward into them.
    
Simer had been trapped between the two vehicles and was found unresponsive by a deputy and medical personnel, who unsuccessfully tried to revive him.
    
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures