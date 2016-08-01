Authorities investigate fatal farming accident near Helix

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Umatilla County authorities say a 27-year-old man has died in a farming accident near Helix after being pinned between a water truck and a semitrailer.



Guy Simer, of Tygh Valley, died at the scene of the Saturday incident. Sixty-eight-year-old James Harris, of Pendleton, suffered broken bones and was taken to a hospital.



Sheriff's officials reported that the two men had been trying to tow the semitrailer with the water truck after the semitrailer got stuck on a hill. Simer and Harris had been hooking a tow strap between the vehicles when the water truck rolled backward into them.



Simer had been trapped between the two vehicles and was found unresponsive by a deputy and medical personnel, who unsuccessfully tried to revive him.



