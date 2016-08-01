Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ellensburg

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a man has died after losing control of his motorcycle on Interstate 90 in Kittitas County.



55-year-old Mark Willmes, of Seattle, was taken to a hospital after the Saturday incident and pronounced dead.



Authorities say Willmes had been driving near Ellensburg when he drifted to the left of the highway, lost control and rolled over. The motorcycle came to rest against a rock embankment.



The victim had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



The State Patrol does not believe drugs or alcohol played a part in the incident.