Rescue crews called out dozens of times during hot Kittitas County weekend

ELLENSBURG, WA - Rescue crews from Kittitas County were called out more than two dozens times in the final weekend of July. One person drowned in Yakima River and crews were called out to 27 other rescue and assists along the river. Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Marine Patrol also helped three "vessels in distress" on the Columbia River over the weekend.

Deputies say shortly before noon Saturday, July 30th a group of people with tubes and rafts tied together got stuck in a log jam on the Yakima River near Ellensburg. 25-year-old Albert Schwoch, of Gig Harbor, drowned when his leg got wedged in some branches and the current held him under. Deputies say his fiance and three friends were in the group with him.

The Marine Patrol next helped another group of people on tubes and rafts on the Yakima River. It was a family reunion that launched their float above Ringer. Three people in the group of 22 were treated for hypothermia, as well as a dog.

On the Columbia River, crews helped tow three 'vessels' that had become disabled on the river.

"When floating above the Bighorn Launch, near MP 23, we do not recommend tying tubes and rafts together as it greatly reduces your ability to maneuver. We do not recommend launching at or above Ringer unless you have experience and very maneuverable watercraft," said Kittitas County Undersheriff Clayton Myers.