Multiple fires burn across Eastern Washington over the weekend

WASHINGTON - Many fires sprouted up all over Eastern Washington this weekend.

The Range 12 fire in Yakima and Benton County, the Horse Heaven Hills fire, the Weigh Station fire near Pendleton, Oregon, and the North Touchet Fire near Dayton all started up this weekend, most of which whose causes have yet to be determined.

All of these fires are still activity burning, but firefighters on the scene working hard to contain and put out each of them.

