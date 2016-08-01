Bomb squad investigates suspicious backpack left in Kennewick, deems it safe

KENNEWICK, WA - A tense Monday morning in Kennewick as the Washington State Offices buildings on N. Morain Street are evacuated and the bomb squad shows up. Kennewick Police said a worker at one of the buildings called officers to tell them about a backpack left on a bench in the courtyard. Officers showed up, agreed the backpack looked suspicious and decided to call in the Richland Bomb Squad.



Police told everyone in the two buildings they could either hunker down inside or leave. Everyone chose to evacuate. The Bomb Squad took x-rays of the backpack and sent a suited-up technician in to open it. The backpack ended up not being a threat at all; it was full of books, clothes, and chimichangas.



"Anytime you see something suspicious, call us. Obviously we all hope it turns out to be nothing but in that one instance that it is something, it's better to be safe than sorry," said Kennewick Police Officer Shirrell Veitenheimer.



By noon workers were allowed back inside the buildings. Officers believe someone accidentally left their backpack behind. If it is yours, you can pick it up at the Kennewick Police Department.