Homeowner found dead in burning Stanfield double-wide

STANFIELD, OR - A person is found dead in their burning Oregon home. Umatilla County Fire District One responded Monday morning to the fire at a double-wide manufactured home on Harding Avenue in Stanfield. The call came in just before 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the home was totally on fire when they arrived and they weren't immediately able to go in. They initially fought the flames from outside. When it was safe enough to go in, the body of the homeowner was discovered. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The state and county Fire Marshals are investigating the fire.