Body found on Mount Adams confirmed to be missing hiker

UPDATE: Searchers have recovered the body a 60-year-old hiker who went missing on Mount Adams a few weeks ago.



Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins on Wednesday identified the hiker as Robert Burroughs of Stevenson. Hawkins says he died of head and body injuries after falling more than 2,000 feet.



The search for Burroughs began July 17 after authorities received a cellphone call from him. He reported being injured after getting disoriented in fog and falling down a slope. He reported a head injury and was unable to tell searchers where he was.

UPDATE:

On August 2, 2016, at 6:00 a.m., teams from Seattle Mountain Rescue, Tacoma MR, Olympic MR, Klickitat SAR and Yakima County SAR, in all over 24 volunteer rescue members, gathered at the base of Mt. Adams South Climb trail to prepare for the recovery of a body located in the 8000 foot level of the mountain.

The body was located in a snow chute on the south slope late Sunday afternoon by a snow skier in the 8200 foot level. The body was believed to be that of a missing hiker, Robert Burroughs that has been missing on the mountain for two weeks.

Around 9:30 the rescue teams made it to the body and began a 6-hour extraction to recover the body. The body was turned over to the Yakima County Coroner at the trail head.

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County authorities say hikers have found a body on Mount Adams believed to be that of a 60-year-old missing hiker.



Yakima County Sheriff's Sgt. Randy Briscoe says the person's identity has not been confirmed, but rescuers believe it is Robert Burroughs, of Stevenson. Hikers located the body Sunday.



Briscoe says rescuers won't be able to recover the body until Tuesday because of conditions on the 12,280-foot volcano.



The search for Burroughs began July 17 after authorities received a cellphone call from him. He reported being injured after getting disoriented in fog and falling down a 1,000-foot slope. Searchers said he reported a head injury and was unable to tell them where he was.



Previous searches for him were hampered by bad weather that limited visibility and dumped snow, sleet and rain on the mountain.

