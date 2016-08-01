New Kennewick Police Officer is sworn in

KENNEWICK, WA - Today Seth Rosser was sworn in as our newest police officer and will soon be headed off to the police academy for training.

Seth Rosser is a lifelong Tri-Citian, born and raised in Kennewick Washington. Upon graduating from Liberty Christian High School in 2012, he began working for Benton County Fire District #1 as a Resident Firefighter. During his time at Benton County Fire, Seth attended Columbia Basin College where he received his Associates in Fire Sciences as well as a certification in emergency medicine.



After serving for a number of years as a Firefighter-EMT, Seth decided to pursue a career as a physician’s assistant, leading him to leave his Washington home to attend Azusa Pacific University in Southern California. However, upon arriving in California, Seth was employed by the Universities Department of Campus Safety, where he discovered his calling to serve his community through law enforcement.



Upon graduating from Azusa Pacific University with a degree in Psychology, Seth eagerly returned to his Tri-City home to pursue a career as a Kennewick Police Officer where he hopes to serve, give back, and better his community while remaining close to his family, friends, and loved ones.



Seth strives to be active in his community and church, enjoys hiking, mountain biking, white water rafting, and looks forward to making Kennewick his lifelong home.



