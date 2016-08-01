Free shingles vaccine at Kittitas County Public Health

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA -08/01/2016 - The Kittitas County Public Health Department still has a few doses of free shingles vaccine. Are you 60 years and older? Would you have to pay out of pocket for this vaccine? Call the Kittitas County Public Health Department for an appointment today! The vaccine is free. There is an administration fee of $23.00, but the fee can be reduced or waived based on income.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shingles is a painful rash that develops on one side of the body. It is caused by the varicella zoster virus (VZV). This is the same virus that causes chickenpox. VZV stays in your body after causing chickenpox. If you have had chickenpox in the past, then VZV is inside you. For reasons that are not fully known, the virus can reactivate years later and cause shingles.



People 60 years and older should get vaccinated against shingles. Even if you have had shingles in the past, it is still advised that you get the shingles vaccine to protect from future occurrences. Only one vaccination is recommended to protect against shingles. If you have questions about whether you should be vaccinated, please contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department.



To schedule an appointment, please contact KCPHD at 509-962-7515.

