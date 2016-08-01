South Ward Gap Fire too close for comfort

PROSSER, WA.-- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now paying to help fight the South Ward Gap Fire. At this time, firefighters believe that containment and cleanup could take roughly another 36 hours.

Late Sunday night, all evacuation warnings in the area were lifted, and better yet, not a single structure was lost in the flames. Roughly 5,000 acres have burned, but the fire is now 10% contained. That means that about 10% of the fire is mopped up to the point where firefighters believe it could not possibly reignite.

Fires like this one are not uncommon in the Pacific Northwest, but that doesn't mean they're not scary. For Dr. Ray Tolcacher, Prosser School's Superintendent, this is just one of many fires that have almost caused the destruction of his home.

"It was a firewall that came down the hill, and my house is next to the mountain," Dr. Tolcacher told KNDU. "I was almost in tears when I called my wife.She was up in Idaho, and I said, 'I think we're gonna lose the house'"

His was one of 275 houses threatened by the flames. However, he and the other evacuees found a place to stay in Housel Middle School, which has been acting as a disaster center for residents and firefighters alike.