Kittitas County Marine Patrol rescue 27 people over the weekend

YAKIMA, WA - The Kittitas County Marine Patrol unit got called out more than two dozen times this weekend.

One person drowned and several others had to be rescued.

25-year-old Albert Schwoch lost his life on the Yakima River after his leg was wedged between tree branches and the current held him underwater.

Others were also injured...three people and their dog had to be treated for hypothermia after being rescued from the river.

Crews tell us they also had to rescue 24 other people on Saturday alone, but thankfully none of them were hurt.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office talked to us earlier this season about river safety and told us that water rescues are common this time of year.

"We encourage people to pay attention to the current river conditions and make sure that they're aware of their own skill set and the maneuver-ability of the type of water craft that they're in." Clayton Myers informed us, PIO for Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also say that linking inflatable tubes together is something that can be a concern. The more people linked together, the harder it is to navigate the group; this is what led to one group getting stuck as they ran into a log jam, a bundle of wood that could stretch very far into the river. Log jams are something to be avoided, but the linked-together group was unable to steer clear of it.

Some of these groups had taken off near the Ringer Boat Launch or higher, an area Sheriffs want to discourage people from using unless you have experience and extremely manueverable watercrafts.

If you would like to help out the family of Albert Schwoch, the man who lost his life on the river this weekend, you can click on the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/2hewakxg