New management team takes over Range 12 Fire

YAKIMA, WA- Range 12 fire updates from the Northwest Incident Management Team 8 who took over at noon today. They tell us 180,000 acres, perimeter of fire growth was minimal today. Right now, they have the fire 10% contained and a total of 250 single residences have been threatened.

Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Doug Johnson Incident Commander (IC), assumed management of the fire at 12:00 noon today. IC Johnson would like to thank the Multi-Agency Type 3 Team for the successful suppression efforts. Fire started July 30, 2016. The cause is under investigation.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in place with the center located 10 miles southeast of Yakima restricting public access. Three helicopters assisted on the burnout operations on the northeast flank near Hanford Site. Air operations are grounded each time a drone is sighted within the TFR, delaying fire suppression efforts. Flying within the TFR is against the law.

Red Flag warnings are forecasted for Tuesday for high, gusty winds and low relative humidity. This disturbance moving through the area will test the established perimeter lines.

Firefighters made good progress on the north perimeter burning out the control lines along the powerline road, west of state route 240. This burnout operation tied into state route 24. The fire remains outside the Hanford Site. The Department of Defense continues to suppress the fire on the Yakima Training Center. Both the west and south perimeters are in patrol status.

The fire will be staffed tonight with crews patrolling and cooling hot spots.