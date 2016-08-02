Pasco Police evacuate area after a man fires shots from apartment balcony

PASCO, WA- Around 8 o'clock last night Pasco Police responded to the Legacy Apartment complex on South Court Street and 24th after a call claimed that a man shot his gun and was waving it threatening to shoot people from the second floor balcony.

WSP, Franklin County Sheriffs and regional SWAT also responded to help try to get the man out of his apartment.

Officers evacuated everyone from the building and surrounding area.

The fire department even brought in ladders to get everyone from the third floor out of the building so they wouldn't have to use the hallways.

Since the apartment complex is out in the open, police closed the road from 22nd street to 26th street off of Court Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area.



Police say that they have made periodic contact with him as he goes back and forth to the balcony but he is refusing to come out of the apartment.

Pasco Police tell us this same man was contacted earlier this weekend when he was damaging things with a hammer.