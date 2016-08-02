Man dies in Stanfield house fire

One person has since been displaced, but no one faced any injuries. The cause is still under investigation but there is about $40,000.00 in damage.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Fire officials say a man has died after his home caught fire in Stanfield.



The victim of the Monday morning blaze has not yet been identified.



Firefighters say they had been unable to enter the burning home due to the amount of fire and failing roof structures.



A crew of about eight firefighters and a chief officer worked to extinguish the flames using hoses from the outside.



The victim's neighbor, Thom Thongdy, says he couldn't get through to dispatchers when he called 911 after seeing the flames. He says he ran to the burning home and kicked open the door, but didn't enter because it was too hot.



Stanfield is a town of about 2,000 people in northeast Oregon.