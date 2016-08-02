BREAKING: 5 people killed in bus crash on California highway, bus was heading to Pasco

ATWATER, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a bus crash on a central California freeway has killed five people and sent at least five others to hospitals.



California Highway Patrol Officer Moi Onsurez says the five injured were airlifted to hospitals. He didn't have details about additional injuries or the cause of the crash that happened early Tuesday on State Route 99 between the cities of Atwater and Livingston.



Photos and video show the unmarked white bus crashed into the pole of a highway exit sign that appears to have torn through the middle of the vehicle. Emergency workers climbed in through the windows.



Onsurez says the bus with about 30 people aboard was heading from Southern California to Sacramento.



The northbound lanes of the freeway are closed during the investigation.