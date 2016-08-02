Starbucks recalls stainless steel straws due to injury risks

SEATTLE, WA - Starbucks is recalling stainless steel straws it sold in its stores and online after three reports of children suffering "mouth lacerations" while using them.



The Seattle-based company says about 2.5 million of the straw sets were sold in the U.S., and 301,000 were sold in Canada. The straws have a ridge at the bottom that keeps them attached to beverage lids.



Starbucks says people should not let children use the straws, which are rigid and can pose an injury risk.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the straws were sold between June 2012 and this past June. They cost about $6 for a set of three straws. Cups for the straws were sold for between $11 and $30. The straws were made in China and imported by Starbucks Corp.

