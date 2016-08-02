New medical providers join Central WA Family Medicine Clinic

YAKIMA, WA – Community Health of Central Washington is pleased to announce that two new physicians have joined their Central Washington Family Medicine Clinic, located at 1806 West Lincoln Ave, Yakima. Drs. Katina Rue, DO, and Margaret MacLeod, MD, are currently seeing new and existing patients as family practice/public health physicians.

“We have been very lucky to continuously be able to recruit highly trained and dedicated physicians to our clinics,” says Mike Maples, MD, CEO, Community Health of Central WA. “Drs. Rue and MacLeod have served our community well at previous area clinics and are committed to public health and bettering the wellness of their patients.”

Rue holds a bachelor of science degrees in biology and exercise science from Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, and doctor of osteopathy from the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kansas City, MO. She conducted her residency at the Medical Center of Independence and Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences’ Osteopathic Family Medicine Residency Program, Independence, MO. Rue was previously a family medicine physician at Family Medicine of Yakima and a MiCare Physician for Shields Bag and Printing and City of Yakima Employee Clinics. She also was lead medical consultant to in-patient psychiatric services at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

MacLeod holds a bachelor of art degree in biology from San Francisco State University, and a medical degree from University of California at San Francisco. She conducted her residency in family practice medicine at Contra Costa Community Hospital, Martinez, CA. MacLeod was previously a private practice family medicine physician in Yakima and an urgent care physician at Medi-Center Group. In addition, she also was a MiCare Physician for the City of Yakima’s downtown employee clinic. Before that she was a family medicine physician at Yakima Farm Workers Clinic’s Wapato Clinic site.