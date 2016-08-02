UPDATE: Containment for Range 12 fire

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Wednesday morning, Northwest Incident Management Team 8 released a statement saying the Range 12 fire burning in Yakima and Benton Counties is 60% contained.

The fire started on July 30 near the Yakima Training Center. Since then, it has burned 176,600 acres.

Firefighters do not know what started the fire. They are still investigating.



PREVIOUS: The Range 12 fire continues to burn in Yakima and Benton counties since it started Saturday night, and the winds today are not helping the firefighters trying to contain the flames. Currently it has burned 175,000 acres and is only 10% contained.

With gusts reaching up to 35 MPH today, crews were working hard this morning to finish building the containment lines, which they started on last night along highway 240 and SR 24.

The containment lines allow them to prevent the fire from moving any further, if a hot spot were to re-ignite.

Thankfully there are no hot spots at all in the southwest Yakima area, which means crews are simply monitoring the area; however, crews are still continuing with suppression efforts in the north end of Yakima.

All other areas are either in the mop up stage of the fire or are working on finishing the containment lines.

"With those types of weather patterns, our incident management team will be extra vigilant to make sure those containment lines are in and that we are making sure that no sparks or hot spots flare up," Randall Rishe told us, PIO for the Range 12 fire.

Today, the containment lines are threatened by the winds, but thankfully there have been no injuries or structures damaged in the fire.

There is not yet an estimated date of when the fire will be 100% contained, but crews thank the local community for all of their patience and help.