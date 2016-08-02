Multiple topics covered at Yakima council meeting, including tribute to Henry Beauchamp

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima City Council had their first meeting of the month today, and a couple of things were on the agenda, including one item brought up by the people that was passed by the council to commemorate and remember a former community leader.

Many were in attendance to urge the city council to rename the southeast community center after former Yakima Mayor and prominent leader Henry Beauchamp.

By the end of the meeting, friends, family, and members of the community got their wish.

"I have never seen anyone with such a vision of how Yakima should be, and he was faithful to that vision and to making it the place he wanted to live in, that he would be very proud of," said a friend of Beauchamp.

The council unanimously agreed to have the name changed, and also agreed to donate $1,000 towards a dedication renaming ceremony.

Other topics of discussion at the meeting included the status of the revitalization project on North 1st Street.

At the moment, the design for Phase 1 of the project is 95% completed, but work has halted since certain funds will not be made available until 2019.

Although progress has been made, the project is short over $7 million.

The homeless encampment was briefly mentioned towards the end of the meeting, and the council was told they have until the 15th to decide what to do with it.

The encampment will further be discussed at the next city council meeting, which will be on August 16th at city hall.