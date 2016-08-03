Washington Primary Election Results

WASHINGTON STATE PRIMARY RESULTS FOR 2016: To be updated after final ballot count.

FEDERAL

U.S. Senator

Philip L. Cornell - 3.5%

Sam Wright - 1%

Chris Vance - 34%

Uncle Mover - 1%

Zach Haller - 1%

Donna Rae Lands - 1%

Mohammad Said - 1%

Eric John Makus - 6%

Alex Tsimerman - 0.32%

Dr. Pano Churchill - 0.18%

Patty Murray - 42%

Ted Cummings - 1%

Thor Amundson - 1%

Scott Nazarino - 4%

Mike Luke - 2%

Chuck Jackson - 0.6%

Jeremy Teuton - 0.45%

CONGRESSIONAL

Congressional District 4: U.S. Representative

Dan Newhouse - 45%

Glenn M. Jakeman - 2%

Doug McKinley - 22%

Clint Didier - 29%

John Malan - 2%

STATE EXECUTIVE

Washington State Governor

Goodspaceguy - 1%

Bill Hirt - 4%

Mary Martin - 1%

Steve Rubenstein - 2%

David W. Blomstrom - 0.37%

Johnathan Dodds - 1.22%

Patrick O'Rourke - 2.79%

Christian Pierre Joubert - 0.28%

James Robert Deal - 1.07%

Jay Inslee - 48.6%

Bill Bryant - 38.11%

Washington State Lieutenant Governor

Marty McClendon - 20.34%

Mark Greene - 0.98%

Phillip Yin - 10%

Steve Hobbs - 16%

Karen Fraser - 16%

Bill Penor - 5%

Paul Addis - 2%

Daniel B. Davies - 1%

Karen Wallace - 5%

Cyrus Habib - 19.58%

Javier H. Figueroa - 4%

Secretary of State

Tina Podlodowski - 46%

Kim Wyman - 48%

Tim Turner - 6%

Washington State Treasurer

John Paul Comerford - 19%

Marko Liias - 19%

Duane Davidson - 25%

Michael Waite - 23%

Alec Fisken - 14%

Washington State Auditor

Pat (Patrice) McCarthy - 31%

David Golden - 3%

Mark Wilson - 7%

Mark Miloscia - 37%

Jeff Sprung - 22%

Washington State Attorney General

Bob Ferguson - 73%

Joshua B. Trumbull - 27%

Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz - 11 %

Mary Verner - 10%

Steven M. Nielson - 6%

Dave Upthegrove - 5%

Karen Porterfield - 5%

Steve McLaughlin - 60%

John Stillings - 5%

Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction

John Patterson Blair -10%

Chris Reykdal - 14%

Ron Higgins - 29%

Grazyna Prouty - 2%

Robin Fleming - 18%

Al Runte - 2%

Erin Jones - 14%

KumRoon (Mr. Mak) Maksirisombat - 4%

David Spring - 8%

Washington State Insurance Commissioner

Mike Kreidler - 37%

Justin Murta - 8%

Richard Schrock - 54%

LEGISLATIVE

Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 1 (Statewide Results)

Brad Klippert - 54%

Rick Jansons - 32%

Ryan Knight Cooper - 14%

Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 2 (Statewide Results)

Steve Simmons - 36%

Larry Haler - 64%

Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1 (Statewide Results)

Alan Pomraning - 5%

Mary Ruth Edwards - 26%

Rebecca Francik - 26%

William 'Bill' Jenkin - 35%

Skyler Rude - 9%

Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2 (Statewide Results)

Ricardo Espinoza - 10%

Terry Nealey - 63%

Gary Downing - 27%

JUDICIAL

Supreme Court Justice Position 5

Barbara Madsen - 64%

Greg Zempel - 29%

(Zamboni) John Scannell - 6%



BENTON COUNTY

Kennewick Public Facilities District Proposition 16-8

Approved - 47%

Rejected - 53%

BENTON COUNTY FIRE

Fire District #2 Proposition 16-7 Bonds to Acquire Firefighting Vehicle, Equipment and Protective Gear

Approved - 78%

Rejected - 22%

Fire District #4 Proposition 16-6 Emergency Medical Services Property Tax Levy

Yes - 73%

No - 27%

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Legislative District 9, Representative Pos. 1

Mary Dye - 60%

Jennifer Goulet - 26%

Hailey Roemer - 14%

Franklin County Commissioner District 1

Matt Beaton - 41%

Brad Peck - 59%

Franklin County Commissioner District 2

Rodney (Rocky) Mullen - 36%

Bob Koch - 64%

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

Commissioner District 1 Commissioner 1

Craig Sivley - 18%

Jim Johnson - 51%

Jared Frerichs - 31%

Commissioner District 2 Commissioner 2

Todd Kimball - 20%

Jacob Radke - 10%

Randal Son - 25%

Don Gibbard - 9%

Michael Bates - 19%

Melissa Hansen -16%



YAKIMA COUNTY

Yakima County Commission District 1

Douglas Charles - 16.33%

Eric Geary - 18.78%

Mike Leita - 53.20%

Zach Stambaugh - 10.27%



Yakima County Commission District 2

Ron Anderson - 31.72%

Keith Caffery Effler - 13.59%

Debra Manjarrez - 34.52%

David Watson -18.43%



Yakima County Fire Protection District No. 14 Proposition No. 1 Tax Levy

Approved - 70.59%

Rejected - 29.41%



Precinct Committee Officer

Tony Edwards - 45.83%

Aileen Kane - 54.17%



Precinct Committee Officer

Sandra Belzer - 26 55.32%

Joshua Campbell - 44.68%



Precinct Committee Officer

Aaron Case - 39.18%

David W. Powell - 32 32.99%

Tim Hill - 27.84%



Precinct Committee Officer

Dana Johnson - 66.07%

Timothy Kovis - 33.93%



Precinct Committee Officer

Tom Roy - 50.57%

Jon DeVaney - 49.43%



Precinct Committee Officer

Ryan Shannon - 40.63%

Cynthia Reed - 59.38%



