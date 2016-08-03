Washington Primary Election Results

Washington Primary Election ResultsPosted: Updated:
WASHINGTON STATE PRIMARY RESULTS FOR 2016: To be updated after final ballot count.
FEDERAL
U.S. Senator
Philip L. Cornell - 3.5%
Sam Wright - 1%
Chris Vance - 34%
Uncle Mover - 1%
Zach Haller - 1%
Donna Rae Lands - 1%
Mohammad Said - 1%
Eric John Makus - 6%
Alex Tsimerman - 0.32%
Dr. Pano Churchill - 0.18%
Patty Murray - 42%
Ted Cummings - 1%
Thor Amundson - 1%
Scott Nazarino - 4%
Mike Luke - 2%
Chuck Jackson - 0.6%
Jeremy Teuton - 0.45%
CONGRESSIONAL
Congressional District 4: U.S. Representative
Dan Newhouse - 45%
Glenn M. Jakeman - 2%
Doug McKinley - 22%
Clint Didier - 29%
John Malan - 2%
STATE EXECUTIVE
Washington State Governor
Goodspaceguy - 1%
Bill Hirt - 4%
Mary Martin - 1%
Steve Rubenstein - 2%
David W. Blomstrom - 0.37%
Johnathan Dodds - 1.22%
Patrick O'Rourke - 2.79%
Christian Pierre Joubert - 0.28%
James Robert Deal - 1.07%
Jay Inslee - 48.6%
Bill Bryant - 38.11%
Washington State Lieutenant Governor
Marty McClendon - 20.34%
Mark Greene - 0.98%
Phillip Yin - 10%
Steve Hobbs - 16%
Karen Fraser - 16%
Bill Penor - 5%
Paul Addis - 2%
Daniel B. Davies - 1%
Karen Wallace - 5%
Cyrus Habib - 19.58%
Javier H. Figueroa - 4%
Secretary of State
Tina Podlodowski - 46%
Kim Wyman - 48%
Tim Turner - 6%
Washington State Treasurer
John Paul Comerford - 19%
Marko Liias - 19%
Duane Davidson - 25%
Michael Waite - 23%
Alec Fisken - 14%
Washington State Auditor
Pat (Patrice) McCarthy - 31%
David Golden - 3%
Mark Wilson - 7%
Mark Miloscia - 37%
Jeff Sprung - 22%
Washington State Attorney General
Bob Ferguson - 73%
Joshua B. Trumbull - 27%
Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz - 11 %
Mary Verner - 10%
Steven M. Nielson - 6%
Dave Upthegrove - 5%
Karen Porterfield - 5%
Steve McLaughlin - 60%
John Stillings - 5%
Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction
John Patterson Blair -10%
Chris Reykdal - 14%
Ron Higgins - 29%
Grazyna Prouty - 2%
Robin Fleming - 18%
Al Runte - 2%
Erin Jones - 14%
KumRoon (Mr. Mak) Maksirisombat - 4%
David Spring - 8%
Washington State Insurance Commissioner
Mike Kreidler - 37%
Justin Murta - 8%
Richard Schrock - 54%
LEGISLATIVE
Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 1 (Statewide Results)
Brad Klippert - 54%
Rick Jansons - 32%
Ryan Knight Cooper - 14%
Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 2 (Statewide Results)
Steve Simmons - 36%
Larry Haler - 64%
Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1 (Statewide Results)
Alan Pomraning - 5%
Mary Ruth Edwards - 26%
Rebecca Francik - 26%
William 'Bill' Jenkin - 35%
Skyler Rude - 9%
Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2 (Statewide Results)
Ricardo Espinoza - 10%
Terry Nealey - 63%
Gary Downing - 27%
JUDICIAL
Supreme Court Justice Position 5
Barbara Madsen - 64%
Greg Zempel - 29%
(Zamboni) John Scannell - 6%
BENTON COUNTY
Kennewick Public Facilities District Proposition 16-8
Approved - 47%
Rejected - 53%
BENTON COUNTY FIRE
Fire District #2 Proposition 16-7 Bonds to Acquire Firefighting Vehicle, Equipment and Protective Gear
Approved - 78%
Rejected - 22%
Fire District #4 Proposition 16-6 Emergency Medical Services Property Tax Levy
Yes - 73%
No - 27%
Legislative District 9, Representative Pos. 1
Mary Dye - 60%
Jennifer Goulet - 26%
Hailey Roemer - 14%
Franklin County Commissioner District 1
Matt Beaton - 41%
Brad Peck - 59%
Franklin County Commissioner District 2
Rodney (Rocky) Mullen - 36%
Bob Koch - 64%
Commissioner District 1 Commissioner 1
Craig Sivley - 18%
Jim Johnson - 51%
Jared Frerichs - 31%
Commissioner District 2 Commissioner 2
Todd Kimball - 20%
Jacob Radke - 10%
Randal Son - 25%
Don Gibbard - 9%
Michael Bates - 19%
Melissa Hansen -16%
Yakima County Commission District 1
Douglas Charles - 16.33%
Eric Geary - 18.78%
Mike Leita - 53.20%
Zach Stambaugh - 10.27%
Yakima County Commission District 2
Ron Anderson - 31.72%
Keith Caffery Effler - 13.59%
Debra Manjarrez - 34.52%
David Watson -18.43%
Yakima County Fire Protection District No. 14 Proposition No. 1 Tax Levy
Approved - 70.59%
Rejected - 29.41%
Precinct Committee Officer
Tony Edwards - 45.83%
Aileen Kane - 54.17%
Precinct Committee Officer
Sandra Belzer - 26 55.32%
Joshua Campbell - 44.68%
Precinct Committee Officer
Aaron Case - 39.18%
David W. Powell - 32 32.99%
Tim Hill - 27.84%
Precinct Committee Officer
Dana Johnson - 66.07%
Timothy Kovis - 33.93%
Precinct Committee Officer
Tom Roy - 50.57%
Jon DeVaney - 49.43%
Precinct Committee Officer
Ryan Shannon - 40.63%
Cynthia Reed - 59.38%