Homeless man accused of stabbing, arson in Richland

RICHLAND, WA- A man is recovering from being stabbed several times by a homeless man in Richland Tuesday night.

Richland police tell us Shea Smith, a transient familiar with the neighborhood, allegedly got into some type of confrontation with a neighbor on the 1600 Block of Marshall Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Once officers arrived and the victim was transported to Kadlec, an arson fire started near the 1600 Block of McPherson Avenue, which is just a block away. Kennewick, Pasco and Richland officers along with deputies from Benton County searched for the man and found him shortly after the fire started.

Officers told NBC Right Now Smith has been booked on assault charges and investigation of arson.