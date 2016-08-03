Volunteer with CASA and speak up for a child who needs a voice

KENNEWICK, WA - Anyone can now make a lifelong difference for a vulnerable child by becoming a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate)/ Guardian ad Litem. CASA/GAL volunteers are appointed by the Court to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. As a CASA volunteer, you will speak up for the best interests of a child in court.

The next three-day CASA training will be held on Friday, September 30, Saturday, October 1, and Friday October 14, 2016, from 8:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. each day. Attendance at all three days is required.

For more information, contact Jody Boyd, Benton-Franklin Counties CASA/GAL Program by September 1 at (509) 222-2302 or email at jody.boyd@co.benton.wa.us

Additional information:

The CASA/GAL program has been operating in the Tri Cities since 1983, at the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center in Kennewick. Sheila Davidson is the Program Coordinator.

The children on our caseloads have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. Their parents struggle with drug addiction, mental health issues, inadequate parenting skills and poverty. In these cases, the State has petitioned the court to remove the children from their homes for their safety. They may be placed in foster care or with appropriate relatives.

The CASA’s volunteer their time to observe the child’s situation, monitor their care and report to the court. They are the voice of the child in court proceedings.

This volunteer advocacy is challenging but also very rewarding. CASA’s have the opportunity to end the cycles of abuse and neglect, not just for the children we represent, but for generations to come. Every child deserves a safe, loving, permanent home.