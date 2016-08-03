Umatilla man makes a hobby of owning Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Umatilla man makes a hobby of owning Harley-Davidson motorcyclesPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Recipes to reduce waste
Recipes to reduce waste
Americans waste over a pound of food each day and close to 300 pounds each year, most of those being fruits and vegetables.More >>
Americans waste over a pound of food each day and close to 300 pounds each year, most of those being fruits and vegetables.More >>
National Missing Children's Day
National Missing Children's Day
Friday, May 25th is a day to think about children. Not just your now, but those who are missing.More >>
Friday, May 25th is a day to think about children. Not just your now, but those who are missing.More >>
KSD hires two additional resource officers for middle schools
KSD hires two additional resource officers for middle schools
Last night, the Kennewick School District voted to add two additional resources officers to support the area's middle schools, bringing to total to 5 SRO's in the district.More >>
Last night, the Kennewick School District voted to add two additional resources officers to support the area's middle schools, bringing to total to 5 SRO's in the district.More >>
Dutch Bros. community among others mourning loss of motorcyclist after fatal crash
Dutch Bros. community among others mourning loss of motorcyclist after fatal crash
On Wednesday, May 23 at about 5:30 p.m., a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision happened at Steptoe Street and Center Parkway, killing the motorcyclist.More >>
On Wednesday, May 23 at about 5:30 p.m., a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision happened at Steptoe Street and Center Parkway, killing the motorcyclist.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Grocery prices from 1965
Throwback Thursday: Grocery prices from 1965
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we went back to 1965 when life moved a little slower, and groceries were a whole lot cheaper.More >>
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we went back to 1965 when life moved a little slower, and groceries were a whole lot cheaper.More >>
Walla Walla's Spokane Street bridge in need of upgrades
Walla Walla's Spokane Street bridge in need of upgrades
The Spokane Street bridge in Walla Walla is the oldest one in the city, but is now posing new problems.More >>
The Spokane Street bridge in Walla Walla is the oldest one in the city, but is now posing new problems.More >>
Pasco officials revoke city's 22-year personal fireworks ban
Pasco officials revoke city's 22-year personal fireworks ban
The Washington state city of Pasco has lifted a 22-year ban on personal fireworks.More >>
The Washington state city of Pasco has lifted a 22-year ban on personal fireworks.More >>
Adopt-a-Grandparent program brings college students and seniors together
Adopt-a-Grandparent program brings college students and seniors togetherWALLA WALLA- Devin Reese, a recent graduate from Whitman College, has some big plans ahead of him. He'll be spending the next year studying abroad in foreign countries studying a topic he first gained an interest in here in Walla Walla. More specifically at the Washington Odd Fellows Home. Reese has been volunteering at the home for two years now but recently was paired up with a senior through a program at Whitman College called ''Adopt-a-Grandparent.'' The program places students w...More >>WALLA WALLA- Devin Reese, a recent graduate from Whitman College, has some big plans ahead of him. He'll be spending the next year studying abroad in foreign countries studying a topic he first gained an interest in here in Walla Walla. More specifically at the Washington Odd Fellows Home. Reese has been volunteering at the home for two years now but recently was paired up with a senior through a program at Whitman College called ''Adopt-a-Grandparent.'' The program places students w...More >>
Hiking and wildlife safety
Hiking and wildlife safety
The next time you're heading off for a hike in the Pacific Northwest, there's a few things to know in case you're confronted by a mountain lion.More >>
The next time you're heading off for a hike in the Pacific Northwest, there's a few things to know in case you're confronted by a mountain lion.More >>
KPD needs tips after two men are shot over the weekend
KPD needs tips after two men are shot over the weekend
It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday near North Buchanan Street and West Canal Drive.More >>
It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday near North Buchanan Street and West Canal Drive.More >>