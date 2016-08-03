Umatilla man makes a hobby of owning Harley-Davidson motorcycles

KENNEWICK, WA - One Oregon man has taken his hobby to a whole new level. His name is Sam Dedrick. He's a veteran, he's (mostly) retired and he is a huge Harley-Davidson fan.

"I'm on number 70," said Dedrick. He has documentation for every single one of them owned in his 69 years. However, not all at one time.



"I don't get rid of them because I don't like them. I just decide to move on to a different model or a newer model that came out," said Dedrick.



He was going to wait until his 70th birthday to get the next one. But.....

"It was a really nice deal so I jumped the gun and went for it. So now I have number 70," said Dedrick. He purchased the last several motorcycles through Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson in Kennewick.



He bought his first Harley-Davidson back in the 1980s. Before that he owned several other kinds of motorcycles, but now Harley-Davidson is the only bike he will buy.



"You know people ask me what my favorite Harley was. That seems to be a standard question. The thing with the Harleys is they all have their own personality. So I've liked every one of them," said Dedrick.



He rides one of them almost every day.



"I call it therapy. If it doesn't show up on the camera I have Parkinsons. It really is therapy for me. I get up on the bike and I just feel good. So yeah. I call it therapy," said Dedrick.



He claims he is done buying bikes for now. He had a tough time estimating how much he has spent on Harleys in his lifetime, but said the most expensive one he bought cost more than $33,000. Dedrick also said he has been fortunate to have good paying jobs to support the expensive Harley habit and a wife that puts up with it.