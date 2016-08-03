Concerned citizen tip leads to 27 illegally owned firearms and multiple felony arrest

MOSES LAKE, WA – One Moses Lake man is in custody after a concerned citizen tip led to 27 illegally owned guns, including a sawed-off shotgun with an altered serial number, at a residence in Mae Valley near Moses Lake on Monday.



The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received the tip and forwarded it to Department of Corrections (D.O.C.), who requested the assistance of the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET). On August 1, 2016, D.O.C. and INET conducted a compliance check at the residence and during the search, officers located a gun safe containing 27 guns including an illegally sawed-off shotgun with an altered serial number.



Celton Kimmell, age 23, a convicted felon, was arrested for possession of illegal firearms. Kimmel faces 29 felony charges as a result of this arrest.



Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said, “Not only am I pleased with the success of our partnering law enforcement agencies on this case, but also that a community resident spoke up when they saw something suspicious. Partnerships, all working together to keep our communities safe, work.”



