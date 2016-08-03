Suspicious fire in Yakima confirmed to be intentionally started

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on North 48th Avenue. As Fire Station 93 turned onto Englewood Avenue, they noticed a significant amount of fire and smoke coming from the area. Additional Fire units and the Shift Commander were called to help.



The Engine 93 crew found a large area of evergreen type shrubbery on fire and moving towards the home and a neighbor's home. The Station 93 crew was able to keep the fire from spreading to the homes before more fire trucks arrived to help contain the fire.



The fire was under control within 15 minutes after the crews got there.



The owner of the property stated that while she and her son were sleeping, a neighbor noticed a large amount of fire coming near the residence. The neighbor ran across the street to alert the residents of the fire in their shrubs next to their home. This selfless act allowed the property owners to safely exit their home before the home could be threatened by the shrubbery fire. No persons or firefighters were injured in this fire. A witness stated that a suspicious vehicle was in the area of where the fire had started just minutes before the fire. Police and Fire Investigators have determined that this was an intentionally started fire and are actively pursuing this investigation and criminal charges if necessary.