Man wanted for ramming vehicle into Pasco Police patrol car

PASCO, WA - Officers are looking for a man who rammed his car into a Pasco Police patrol car, early Thursday morning.

Police say just after midnight, an officer tried stopping a reckless driver in the Jack in the Box drive through on Court St. and Road 32. The driver got out of his car and ran away. The officer chased after him. The driver then circled back around to his car and got in. As he was driving away, he struck the patrol car.

Officers later found the man's car nearby. It was towed and they asked for a search warrant.

The man has not been located. If you know who he is, call Officer Abastillas at 545-3510.

