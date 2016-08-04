Fire and death investigation underway in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima police say a man's body was found early Thursday morning in the midst of two separate fires.

Around 3 a.m. the City of Yakima Fire Department got a call about a fire at a home along the 200 block of N. 36th Ave. At the time, Yakima Police sergeant Ira Cavin was driving in the area. He heard the call and responded. Inside the home, he found an unresponsive man in his 60's, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"When I arrived, I got out of my vehicle and I could see the back garage had extensive fire coming from it," said Cavin. "Some of the neighbors were saying that there was an older man living in the home that was not out yet."

The deceased man's name has not been released, but the 63-year-old was the only one inside the home. Cavin tried to save the man by knocking down the door with a breaching ram, but it soon became apparent that the man was deceased.

"Once we entered the residence, we could tell that the male was already deceased and that there was fire increasing inside the structure," said Cavin. "There was no point in us attempting to rescue him."

When firefighters arrived, they battled two separate fires, one in the home and one in the detached garage.

Investigators are now working to figure out what started the fires and how the man died.